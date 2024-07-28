Parag credits Gambhir for his match-winning spell against Sri Lanka

South Korea's Ye Jin clinched the gold medal
Indian youngster Riyan Parag opened up about his "love" for bowling after starring with the ball for the team in the first T20I against Sri Lanka.
Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar's era in T20I cricket began on a winning note as India clinched a 43-run win in the series opener.
India fielded five mainstay bowlers, including all-rounder Hardik Pandya for the series opener against Sri Lanka.
Chasing 214, Sri Lanka still had an outside chance of winning at 158 for four in 16 overs when skipper Yadav introduced Parag into the attack.
The Assam all-rounder immediately delivered goods by castling Kamindu Mendis as he gave away only five runs in the over.
He was handed the ball to bowl the final over and picked back-to-back wickets on his first two deliveries. Notably, Parag bowled all three batters and he will be on a hat-trick on the first ball of his next over.
Parag exploited the spinning track, picked up the spots for his delivery and bagged a three-wicket haul while giving away just five runs in his 1.2 overs.
"I love bowling. I bowl as much as I can behind the scenes," Parag said in a video posted by BCCI on X.
Parag revealed that he had a conversation with head coach Gambhir about the areas in which he had to target his deliveries.
"I think there was a lot of communication going on in the nets about where to bowl and how to bowl. And for these stages, there was actual preparation. It was done with Gautam sir as well. If you bowl on the 16th or 17th over, if the wicket is offering spin, where do you bowl," Parag added.
While defending the target of 214, India got off to a jittery start, with Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis going berserk in the powerplay.
After Arshdeep Singh managed to get the breakthrough, Sri Lanka batters started to lose the plot and tumbled like a house of cards.
After taking a 1-0 lead in the series, India will play the second T20I against the hosts on Sunday.
ALSO READ:
South Korea's Ye Jin clinched the gold medal
Van der Velde's selection has caused outrage among women's and sports safety groups
The women's 400 metres freestyle final included the world's three fastest women over the distance
The former US Amateur champion leads a stellar field by two shots as Smash and Legion XIII Lead Team event
Authorities blamed rain in recent days for the condition and were 'confident' water quality would improve enough before the competition
The ruling is a hammer blow to Canada's hopes of defending the Olympic title they won at the Tokyo Games three years ago
Abu Sal was one of two flag-bearers for the Palestinian delegation during the rain-soaked river parade along the Seine on Friday
The opener in Kandy is India's first match under new skipper Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir