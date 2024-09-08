Pant returns to India Test squad for Bangladesh series

India's Rishabh Pant during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup match against Australia in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, on June 24. — AFP

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 11:32 PM

Rishabh Pant was on Sunday named in India's squad for the upcoming first Test against Bangladesh, his return to the five-day international format after a horrific car crash in December 2022.

The 26-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has impressed since his return to elite cricket last year and has kept up form across formats including in the team's T20 World Cup triumph in June.

He will be among a 16-member squad, led by Rohit Sharma, for a two-Test series against the visiting Bangladesh team starting September 19 in Chennai.

Virat Kohli also returns to the Test team after he missed the five matches against England at home due to the birth of his second child.

Pant had termed his comeback to the game "nothing short of a miracle" after the crash, when his Mercedes rammed into a barrier, flipped and caught fire near New Delhi.

Left with a damaged ligament in his right knee, a hurt wrist and ankle, and abrasions to his back, Pant fought back after an intensive rehabilitation programme to lead Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League this year.

Dhruv Jurel remains the second gloveman in the team, while senior batsman KL Rahul returns after he went out injured following the first England Test at home early this year.

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami remains out recovering from injury, with the pace attack led by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Left-arm seamer Yash Dayal has received his maiden Test call-up, while up and coming Akash Deep retains his place.