Pakistan's Shoaib Malik denies match-fixing allegations, says he left BPL midway due to prior commitment in Dubai

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik has strongly refuted allegations that he was involved in match-fixing during this edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and said that he had to leave the tournament midway because of a prior commitment in Dubai.
Reports has surfaced saying that the 41-year-old's contract with Fortune Barishal in the BPL has been terminated over match-fixing allegations.
Reports further added that Malik, who became the first Asian player to reach 13,000 T20 runs earlier in the competition, bowled three consecutive no-balls during the match against Khulna Tigers, which raised the suspicion of possible match-fixing. He is said to have left the tournament midway.
And just as the news went viral, Malik took to X to post an official statement.
"I would like to address and dismiss the recent rumours circulating about my playing position with Fortune Barishal. I had a thorough discussion with our captain, Tamim Iqbal, and we mutually planned the way forward. I had to leave Bangladesh for a pre-committed media engagement in Dubai," Malik said in the statement.
"I want to emphasise the importance of exercising caution when it comes to rumours, especially those circulating recently. I want to make it clear that I strongly refute these baseless rumours. It's crucial for everyone to verify information before believing and spreading it. Falsehoods can harm reputations and create unnecessary confusion. Let's prioritize accuracy and rely on credible sources to ensure a clear understanding of the facts. Thank you for your understanding and diligence," he added.
Malik, who played 35 Tests, 287 One-Day Internationals and 124 T20 Internationals, recently got married to Pakistani actress Sana Javed. He was previously married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza.
