Pakistan's Inzamam makes ball-tampering allegations against Indian cricketer

India's Jasprit Bumrah (R) celebrates with India's Arshdeep Singh after catching out Australia's Tim David during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup. Photo: AFP

Published: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 10:14 AM Last updated: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 2:28 PM

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam ul Haq raised allegations of ball-tampering against Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh, who delivered a match-winning performance of 3/37 during the ICC T20 World Cup Super Eights clash against Australia, questioning how was he able to reverse-swing the ball in the 16th over while defending the target.

During the ongoing T20 WC, Arshdeep is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 15 scalps in six games at an average of 11.86 and an economy rate of 7.41. His best figures are 4/9 and he is tied for most wickets in the competition with Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi.

During a talk show on a Pakistan news channel, the clips of which have went viral on social media, Inzamam said, "Arshdeep Singh, when he was bowling the 15th (16th) over, the ball was reversing. Is it too early (for reverse swing) with a relatively new ball? This means the ball was ready for reverse swing by the 12th or the 13th over, Umpires should keep their eyes open (to spot) these things," said Inzamam during a talk show.

In the same talk show, Inzamam's former teammate Salim Malik also accused the International Cricket Council (ICC) of "keeping their eyes shut" when it comes to some specific teams.

"Inzy, I always say this, eyes are kept shut when it comes to some teams, and India is one of those teams. I remember in Zimbabwe, when Wasim (Akram) was bowling, he made it wet, and we all were surprised at it; as in how come one side was wet, and when I went and complained I was fined quite heavily," he added.

Inzamam also went on to say that a lot of noise would have been made had a Pakistani bowler found reverse swing this early, alleging that some "serious work" was done to the ball during India-Australia clash.

"If it was Pakistani bowlers (reverse swinging the ball) this would have been a big issue (shor mach jaata). We know reverse swing very well and if Arshdeep can come in the 15th (16th) over and start reversing the ball, it means some serious work had been done before," he concluded.

Rohit's 92 helped India put up 205/5 on the board and restricted Australia to 181/7 in their 20 overs despite Travis Head's counter-attacking 76 in 43 balls, with nine fours and four sixes.