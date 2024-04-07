Pakistan's Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima suffer minor injuries in car accident

Bismah Maroof. Photo: ANI file

Published: Sun 7 Apr 2024, 1:05 PM

Pakistan women's team skipper Bismah Maroof and spinner Ghulam Fatima sustained minor injuries after a car accident on Friday evening, according to a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The PCB released a statement on Saturday where the cricket governing body stated that the two players were involved in a minor car accident. However, it did not reveal any further details of the accident.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board has provided an update regarding two of its women players, Bismah Maroof and Ghulam Fatima, who were involved in a minor car accident on Friday evening. Despite sustaining minor injuries, both players received immediate first aid and are currently under the care of the PCB medical team," PCB's statement was quoted by ICC as saying.

It added that both Bismah and Ghulam are currently part of the probables who are attending training camp for their upcoming series against West Indies.

"Both players are part of the probables attending a training camp for the upcoming series against the West Indies, scheduled to begin on 18 April," it added.

The 'Women in Green' are hosting the Windies for a three-match ODI series, followed by five T20Is.

