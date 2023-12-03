Pakistan's Afridi speaks on viral video of players loading luggage by themselves at airport

Published: Sun 3 Dec 2023, 9:51 PM

A video went viral on social media where Pakistan cricket players were seen loading their luggage onto a container truck after they arrived in Sydney, leaving the fans stunned. Pakistan's star pacer Shaheen Afridi has now revealed why the players loaded their bags in the contained truck outside Sydney Airport.

Shaheen stated the reason behind their action and claimed that the players helped each other out to save time.

"We only had 30 minutes to catch our next flight, and we helped because there were just two people. We wanted to wrap it up fast and save time. We call this team a family and helped them as a family," Geo News quoted Shaheen.

Pakistan are touring Australia for a three-match Test series, which is also being deemed as David Warner's farewell Test series.

Australia men's selection panel chairperson George Bailey has backed opener David Warner to play the third Test against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), a match that the opener intends to end his long format career with but maintained that performance will be a key factor in selection for all players.

"We still think he's one of our best eleven players to win the first Test. I think Test cricket, in terms of the way that the World Test Championship points are set up, each Test is critical. There are points on the line for every game. So our focus is very much on picking the 11 that we think can do the job, and obviously, there are roles within that for each individual and how that actually structures up the team as a whole, and we think David is the right person for that for this Test," Bailey said.

The first match will be played in Perth on December 14.

