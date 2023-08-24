Pakistan win last-over thriller against Afghanistan in second ODI

Players with a valid handicap with a handicap index of 14.4 or below are eligible to apply for the event to take place on Jan 13-14 at the Emirates Golf Club
In a dramatic battle, Pakistan beat Afghanistan by one wicket in the second match to win the three-match one-day international series in Hambantota, Sri Lanka, on Thursday.
Chasing 301, Pakistan reached home in the final over despite losing nine wickets.
Earlier, opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz made a sparkling 151 off 151 balls for Afghanistan.
Pakistan won the first match by 142 runs on Tuesday.
The final match of the series will be played on Saturday.
(More to follow)
Players with a valid handicap with a handicap index of 14.4 or below are eligible to apply for the event to take place on Jan 13-14 at the Emirates Golf Club
Dubai-based Adrian Meronk heads Down Under to defend the ISPS HANDA Australian Open title he won in such style last year
The overall local winners in the Men’s and Lady's Divisions were Ara Nakhnikian and Naima Maya
The event will be an opportunity for boys and girls from the UAE and overseas to secure a transformative Golf Scholarship Program in the USA
Lana Alharbi is a 21-year-old Person of Determination who has found a career, love and joy in the emirate
The pair shot an impressive gross 61 to prevail by a countback from Norris and McNamara in the event supported by The Lounge Spa
The Net Division winner was UAE National Rashed Al Emadi
The event had a classic Dubai vibe and a cultural and emotional unity that brought people from all walks of life together