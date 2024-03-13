Pakistan win DICC T20 World Cup title in Sharjah

Pakistan players celebrate their win. — Supplied photo

Published: Wed 13 Mar 2024, 6:56 PM

In a captivating display of skill and determination, Pakistan emerged victorious in the DICC T20 World Cup, beating Sri Lanka in the final.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Pakistan set a formidable target of 151 runs in 20 overs. Their relentless bowling attack restricted Sri Lanka to a mere 63 runs, securing a resounding victory.

At the end of the tournament, Pakistan's Muhammad Basit Abbasi shone brightly as the top batsman, while Manzoor Khan and Mudassar Nazir showcased their prowess as the top bowler and fielder, respectively.

The closing ceremony, held at the Vision Cricket Center in Sharjah, was an epitome of gratitude and appreciation. Participants, organisers, staff, sponsors, and spectators joined hands in celebrating the essence of inclusion and empowerment through sportsmanship.

All six team captains planted a tree at the venue, signifying the enduring legacy of the event and its mission. Reflecting on their experience in the UAE, all participating teams expressed their delight and gratitude, eagerly anticipating a return in the near future.

Cricket enthusiasts and supporters hailed the tournament as a testament to the spirit of the game, where talent, perseverance, and camaraderie prevailed.

The DICC T20 World Cup not only showcased the pinnacle of cricketing excellence but also served as a beacon of hope and inspiration for aspiring athletes worldwide.