Pakistan rudderless after white-ball skipper Azam resigns

Pakistan star batter Babar Azam. — Reuters

Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 5:53 PM

Pakistan's limited-overs team was leaderless on Wednesday after captain Babar Azam resigned, compounding a management crisis experts say has badly affected the team's international performance.

Pakistani cricket is flailing in all formats after a series of stinging losses, with a revolving door of bosses and allegations that nepotism has seeped into the sport.

Azam announced his resignation on his personal social media just before midnight on Tuesday, before an official Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) statement more than 12 hours later.

Pakistan cricket has ploughed through four coaches, three board heads and four captains in the past two years, at the same time sliding down international standings.

"It's a leadership crisis," former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif said. "Pakistan cricket is in the ICU with no specialist for treatment."

Azam's resignation came hours before England touched down on Wednesday for a three-match Test series that follows Pakistan's humiliating 2-0 home series defeat to lowly ranked Bangladesh last month.

It was 29-year-old Azam's second turn as captain after a flip-flop saw him resign in all three formats following Pakistan's early exit from the ODI World Cup in November.

He returned in March to captain white-ball competitions but lasted just six months, leaving Pakistan leaderless with four major series coming up and the Champions Trophy next year.

Azam was captain when Pakistan crashed out of the T20 World Cup after a bruising loss to newcomers the United States.

He said he stood down to focus on his playing role as a batsman.

"He should not have accepted captaincy again," Latif said.

"Neither the team was performing nor was he scoring big," he said. "This resignation has come very late and that has not only cost him badly, but also the team."