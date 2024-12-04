Pakistan recall Babar Azam for South Africa tour, Sajid Khan out

Pakistan recalled former skipper Babar Azam on Wednesday for the away Test series and white-ball matches against South Africa starting next week, but there was no place for spinner Sajid Khan.

The 30-year-old star batsman Azam was dropped following defeat in the first Test against England in October and rested for the ongoing limited-over series against Zimbabwe.

Pakistan will play three Twenty20 internationals in South Africa starting from December 10, followed by three one-day matches and two Tests.

Fast bowler Mohammad Abbas also returns to the Test side after last playing in 2021.

Off-spinner Sajid misses out despite taking 19 wickets in the 2-1 home Test series win over England, with selectors taking into consideration the less spin-friendly pitches in South Africa.

"We have adopted a horses for courses policy to ensure squads are well-balanced and leaving out Sajid was an extremely difficult decision," Aaqib Javed, a senior member of the selection committee, said in a Pakistan Cricket Board statement.

Sajid's spin partner Noman Ali, who took 20 wickets against England, is the only spinner for the Tests in Centurion and Cape Town. The first Test starts on December 26.

Javed said fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been picked only for the white-ball matches to manage his workload.

Opener Fakhar Zaman is still out because he has yet to regain form and match fitness, said Javed.

Pakistan squads for South Africa tour: