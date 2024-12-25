Pakistan pacer Khurram returns to Test squad for South Africa series

Pakistan pace bowler Khurram Shahzad. — AFP

Pakistan fast bowler Khurram Shahzad has been added to the test squad for the two-match series against South Africa, the country's cricket board (PCB) said on Wednesday.

Khurram was ruled out of the home Test series against England in October due to a side injury he picked up in September during Bangladesh's 2-0 test series victory in Pakistan.

The 25-year-old will feature alongside fellow fast bowler Mohammad Abbas, 34, who returns to the Test squad for the first time since 2021.

"The return of pacer Khurram Shahzad, who did really well on his debut in Australia, and the seasoned campaigner Mohammad Abbas is a welcome development for Pakistan's Test side," Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood said.

"We know South Africa have done well in this iteration of the ICC World Test Championship but we have prepared for this series in the best possible manner after having arrived in the country at least two weeks ago."

Khurram and Abbas have been named in Pakistan's team for the first Test starting on Thursday in Centurion - the first red-ball assignment for newly appointed interim coach Aqib Javed.