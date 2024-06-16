Pakistan end T20 World Cup campaign with three-wicket win over Ireland

Chairman Ramon Navea hails strong season which concluded with the15th Freedom Day Golf Invitational 2024
Captain Babar Azam guided Pakistan through a nervy chase as they ended their T20 World Cup campaign with a three-wicket win over Ireland on Sunday in the last Group A match, a dead rubber after both teams were already eliminated.
Pakistan finished third in the five-team group with four points after losing to India and the United States, who progressed to the Super Eight stage. Ireland finished bottom with one point, ending their campaign without a win.
After Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl, Shaheen Afridi (3-22) dismissed Andrew Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker in the first over while skipper Paul Stirling and George Dockrell fell to Mohammad Amir (2-11), leaving Ireland reeling at 28-5 in the sixth over.
Gareth Delany (31 off 19 balls) helped stabilise Ireland's innings but fell to Imad Wasim (3-8) before an unbeaten last-wicket partnership of 26 runs between Joshua Little (22 not out) and Benjamin White (5 not out) got them to 106-9.
After Pakistan openers Mohammed Rizwan and Saim Ayub (both 17) fell during the powerplay, Barry McCarthy (3-15) dismissed Usman Khan and Shadab Khan in the same over, leaving Pakistan looking shaky at 57-5.
But Azam (32 not out) anchored the innings and Pakistan chased down the target with seven balls to spare, as Lauderhill's Central Broward Park stadium finally saw a match completed after three of its previous games were washed out.
ALSO READ:
Chairman Ramon Navea hails strong season which concluded with the15th Freedom Day Golf Invitational 2024
Sverdlov, Rushika and Galeppini among the winners at Jumeirah Golf Estates Fire course
The 52-year-old Irishman says the honour gives him some validation for what he has achieved in golf
The DP World Tour and Challenge Tour Joint Cardholder believes that his game has improved ever since he relocated to the Emirates with his wife last August
Without the UAE Federation's support, some of the top athletes would have never made it big, says the Brazilian star
The Polish golfer settles for second place in the Individual competition but finds success with Cleeks GC the team event
Pakistan, chasing only 120, fell just short, ending on 113-7 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York
This win is not my win, it's for all Indian fans and all Indian fighters, she said