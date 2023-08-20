UAE make history with stunning win over New Zealand in T20

UAE captain Muhammad Waseem plays a shot against New Zealand. — Photos by Neeraj Murali

Muhammad Waseem's half-century, Asif Khan's brilliant 48 and a commanding bowling display from Aayan Afzal Khan and Muhammad Jawadullah took UAE's cricket an unprecedented high on Saturday.

The UAE made history with a stunning seven-wicket over New Zealand, the world number three in ICC T20 rankings, in the second match of the three-game T20I series at the Dubai International Stadium.

This was the UAE's first-ever victory over a traditional Test-playing country in any format of the game.

Saturday's seven-wicket win also saw the home team level the series, setting up a mouthwatering decider on Sunday.

It was an unforgettable performance from the UAE team as three thousand fans who turned up to support the team had a night to remember.

Having restricted the Tim Southee-led New Zealand to a modest score of 142 for eight, the UAE reached home in just 15.4 overs overs.

It was an emphatic all-round display from an associate member team against an ICC full member side.

Captain Waseem led from the front with a brilliant 29-ball 55 (four fours and three sixes).

Pakistan-born Waseem hit his eighth half-century in T20 internationals as he helped the team overcome the early dismissal of Aryansh Sharma (0) in the first over.

Waseem then shared 50 runs for the second with Vriitya Aravind (25 off 21 balls).

Despite losing Aravind in the sixth over, the 29-year-old right-hander took the Kiwi attack featuring Southee, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson and James Neesham to the sword with his aggressive stroke-play.

He eventually fell to Santner while trying to go for another big shot.

But the fearless shot-maker by then had set the stage for a famous UAE win.

UAE's Asif Khan in action against New Zealand during the second T20I match at Dubai International Stadium on Satuday. Photo by Neeraj Murali.

Asif (48 not out off 29 balls, 5 fours, 1 six) and Basil Hameed (12 not out off 12) then held their nerve to take the team home with their unbroken 48-run partnership.

Earlier, 17-year-old left-arm spinner Aayan (4-0-20-3) and Jawadullah (4-0-16-2), the 24-year-old left-arm pacer, were the stars with the ball as the UAE reduced the Kiwis to 142 for eight.

UAE's Aayan Afzal Khan celebrates a wicket.

Having won the toss and elected to bowl, Waseem gave the new ball to Aayan and Jawadullah.

The two youngsters rose to the challenge and stunned the Kiwis with early strikes.

New Zealand were gasping for breath at 65 for five at one stage after the early strikes from Aayan and Jawadullah, but Mark Chapman (63 off 46 balls) revived the visitors' innings.

In the end, it was not enough as the UAE recorded their most famous win in history.

Brief scores:

New Zealand 142/8 (Mark Chapman 63, Aayan Afzal Khan 3/20, Muhammad Jawadullah 2/16)

UAE 144/3 in 15.4 overs (Muhammad Waseem 55, Asi Khan 48 not out, Vriitya Aravind 25, Basil Hameed 12 not out)

