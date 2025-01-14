No fear of playing with the big boys: Waqar Younis applauds UAE cricketers in ILT20

UAE youngster Alishan Sharafu of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders played a fine knock of 46 against Desert Vipers. — Supplied photo

The DP World ILT20 Season 3 got underway on Saturday and fans have already been treated to a series of riveting contests spurred by some of the world’s top cricketers and UAE’s most promising talent.

Amongst the plethora of legends who have extended their support to the tournament is the iconic former Pakistani fast bowler Waqar Younis, who is part of the commentary panel for the third consecutive season.

Waqar praised the competition’s expanding profile and highlighted standout performances by UAE cricketers, calling it a testament to the country’s cricketing progress.

Commentators Alan Wilkins and Waqar Younis at Dubai International Stadium. — Supplied photo

Lauding the exceptional growth of the competition, the thrilling opening weekend and its promising future, the Pakistani legend said: “The DP World ILT20 is getting bigger and bigger. Last year was better than the year before, and hopefully, this year will be even better. The start was excellent—the first game, the opening, everything was just grand. I feel this tournament has what it takes to become one of the top tournaments. This is my third year in a row being part of it, and I’ve seen major growth.”

Developing local players is a top priority for ILT20 and Waqar was impressed with the performances of UAE's Alishan Sharafu and Farhan Khan.

On Sunday, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ Alishan Sharafu scored a breezy 46 runs against the Desert Vipers. Heaping praise on the dynamic batter, Waqar said: “I’ve already seen something impressive so early in the tournament. Alishan Sharafu scored runs the other night, just like last year when he scored 80 runs in an innings in no time. That’s very encouraging for the locals.”

In the season opener, Dubai Capitals’ Farhan Khan held his nerves to defend 11 runs in the final over against MI Emirates’ Kieron Pollard, impressing the ace pace bowler in Waqar.

“I saw Farhan bowl last night, and he delivered a magnificent final over to someone who’s been a master of T20 cricket. It really shows that the kids are getting used to playing with the big boys and have no fear. I feel the growth of cricket in the UAE is only going to get better and continue to improve," the former Pakistan captain said.

Waqar, who claimed 789 international wickets across formats, also noted the role of the pitches that have enough purchase for batters and bowlers, resulting in well balanced and hard-fought contests. "The pitch quality has stood out—there was a noticeable difference in the first few matches," he said. "In the past, the pitches have been quite flat, but from what I've seen so far there's something in it for the bowlers as well, which really pleases me."