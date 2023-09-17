New Zealand's Tim Southee doubtful for World Cup after breaking bone in thumb

The north London outfit's last successful Premier League trip to the celebrated home of Liverpool FC came in 2012
New Zealand seamer Tim Southee is a doubt for the Cricket World Cup after breaking a bone in his right thumb in the fourth one-day international against England at Lord's on Friday.
Southee sustained the injury while attempting to take a catch in the 14th over of England's innings.
“A timeline for his recovery will be established tomorrow when he undergoes further assessment,” New Zealand said.
Southee has been selected in New Zealand's 15-man squad for the World Cup in India starting on October 5, when the Black Caps open the tournament against defending champions England in a repeat of the 2019 final.
Southee will be battling with fellow pacers Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson for places in the New Zealand team, should he make it to the World Cup.
The fast bowler was charged under Cricket Australia's code of conduct rules and banned for four Big Bash League games
'Exciting things in the pipeline,' says coach confidently
Joshua says he 'here to fight, not party' as he refuses to engage in any trash talk with heavyweight Otto Wallin ahead of Saturday's bout
Sanju Samson's maiden ODI ton takes visitors to 76-run victory in the third and deciding match
Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club play host for the first time before Saadiyat Beach Golf Club
Dan Bradbury, Alex Fitzpatrick, Yannik Paul and Jordan Smith travel to Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah and Royal Golf Club in Bahrain during the International Swing
City manager compares Fluminense's style of football with that of the great Brazilian teams of the 20th century