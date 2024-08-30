E-Paper

New Zealand's Devine to step down as T20 captain after World Cup

The allrounder will remain as the captain in One-Day Internationals (ODIs)

By Reuters

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Fri 30 Aug 2024, 7:57 AM

New Zealand's Sophie Devine will step down as Twenty20 captain after the Women's T20 World Cup in October, governing body New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Friday.

Allrounder Devine will remain as the captain in One-Day Internationals (ODIs).


"With captaincy comes an additional workload that, while I’ve enjoyed taking on, can also be challenging at times," the 34-year-old said in a statement.

"But I won’t be around forever, so I think stepping away from captaining one format at a time gives the next leaders time to find their feet."

Devine, the first cricketer to score six consecutive fifties in T20 Internationals, has captained New Zealand in 56 matches in the format, winning 25 of them.

