Mushtaq Ahmed shares winning formula after Deccan Gladiators' third T10 triumph

Deccan Gladiators players celebrate with the trophy. — Supplied photo

The final of the 2024 Abu Dhabi T10 tournament between Deccan Gladiators and Morrisville Samp Army at Zayed Cricket Stadium turned out to be a complete entertainer for the spectators.

Chasing 105, Gladiators unleashed some fireworks and chased down the target by eight wickets and with more than three overs to spare to clinch their third T10 title.

Mushtaq Ahmed, head coach of Deccan Gladiators, shared the success formula of the serial winners.

“My team and I played the role of a good communicator. You can’t teach anyone in just ten days, but you can make them mentally strong, and make sure they should be happy to play for their team.” Ahmed said.

“People who work behind the scenes aren’t usually in the limelight, but in case a player is injured or his mood is not okay a day before the match, that’s where you have to make quick communication with him and make sure that player is back up and running. This is what only matters in a short tournament like this."

Meanwhile, Rohan Mustafa, Morrisville Samp Army captain, rued his team's batting failure in the final.

“In T10, you have to start off well and put a good score on board to win. We have to accept the fact that we played against a very strong side," he said.

"If you see, when we came in, we didn’t expect we would be playing the final. We played really well overall, we played together as a unit.”

Spectators at Zayed Cricket Stadium also got to witness an electrifying performance from Elnaaz Norouzi during the title clash.

This is the third Abu Dhabi T10 title victory for the Gladiators, having earlier won the tournament in the fifth and sixth seasons respectively. Gladiators' star batter Jos Buttler, who scored 242 runs at a strike rate of 224.07, was named player of the tournament. Richard Gleeson was awarded the bowler of the tournament award, while Kohler-Cadmore was named the batter of the tournament. Shahid Bhutta, who took 10 wickets at an economy of 10.93, was picked as the UAE player of the tournament.