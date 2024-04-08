Muhammad Waseem-led UAE to compete in ACC Men's T20 Premier Cup

UAE captain Muhammad Waseem. — AFP

Prolific opener Muhammad Waseem will lead the 14-member UAE team that will compete in the ACC Men’s T20 Premier Cup 2024 in Oman.

The UAE take on Kuwait in their first Group B clash on April 12. They play Bahrain on April 13 before taking on Oman (April 15) and Cambodia (April 17).

Group matches will be followed by semifinals, which will be contested by the top two teams from Group A and Group B.

The final will be held on April 21 as the winner of this tournament will qualify for next year’s Asia Cup which will be played in the T20 format.

In the 14-member UAE squad, middle-order batter Vishnu Sukumaran who has represented the team in two ODIs, has earned his first T20 call-up.

Wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Haider Shah and leg-spinner Muhammad Farooq are the two other uncapped players in the squad.

UAE squad: Muhammad Waseem (captain), Aayan Afzal Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Ali Naseer, Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Haider Shah, Omid Rahman, Rahul Bhatia, Raja Akif, Tanish Suri and Vishnu Sukumaran.

