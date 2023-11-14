Mohammed Shami to Kuldeep Yadav: How Indian bowlers performed against New Zealand

India's Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between India and Netherlands. Photo: PTI

Published: Tue 14 Nov 2023, 11:06 AM

Rohit Sharma-led Team India will lock horns against Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the first semi-final match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Across all formats, the 'Men in Blue' have lost their last four knockout stage matches against the Kiwis. However, the Kiwis have been knocked out of the tournament by one of the hosts in the last three ODI World Cups. In the upcoming semi-final match, either one of these streaks will be broken at the iconic stadium in Mumbai.

In terms of current players, Mohammed Shami scalped the most number of wickets (30) for India against New Zealand in the 50-over format. Shami has played 13 matches against the Kiwis. The Indian speedster also kept seven maiden overs and has an economy rate of 6.8 against New Zealand.

Kuldeep Yadav stands in second place with 19 wickets against New Zealand. Kuldeep took part in 10 matches against Kane Williamson's side and has an economy rate of 5.74.

Jasprit Bumrah bagged 14 wickets after playing 12 matches against New Zealand. He has an economy rate of 4.69. Ravindra Jadeja stands in fourth place with eight wickets against the Kiwis after playing 13 matches against them. Jadeja has an economy rate of 5.13.

Hosts India have displayed a quality performance at the ongoing extravagant tournament and maintained their nine-game winning streak. Rohit Sharma's side ended the league stage at the top of the ODI World Cup 2023 standings with 18 points. They had a net run rate of +2.570.

After finishing at the top of the standings, India will take on the Kiwis, who finished in fourth place on the points table.

The 'Men in Blue' finished the league round with a resounding 160-run victory over the Dutch side, keeping their perfect unbeaten record in the ongoing tournament intact.

On the other hand, New Zealand finished fourth, knocking Pakistan and Afghanistan out of contention. The semi-final encounter will be a huge test for the Indians, who have struggled in big competitions over the last decade.

