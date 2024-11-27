MI Emirates to play Dubai Capitals in ILT20 Season 3 opener

MI Emirates players celebrate with the trophy after winning the 2024 DP World ILT20 final against Dubai Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium on the February 17. — ILT20

The DP World International League T20 Season 3 will begin with a blockbuster clash between the defending champions MI Emirates and Dubai Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium (DIS) in what would be a rematch of Season 2’s final.

The first ball will be delivered at 6 pm local time on Saturday, 11 January 2025.

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will launch their Season 3 campaign with a home game against Season 1 finalists’ the Desert Vipers on January 12 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

In the evening game on the same day, Season 1 champions Gulf Giants will face the Sharjah Warriorz in their tournament opener at the DIS.

The first of eight matches at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is set to be an exciting clash between the hosts Sharjah Warriorz and Dubai Capitals on January 17.

Fifteen tournament matches will be played at the Dubai International Stadium. Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Cricket Stadium will host 11 while the Sharjah Cricket Stadium will be the centre stage for eight Season 3 matches.

The evening games will begin at 6:30 pm on weekdays and at 6:00pm on the weekends. On the double-header weekends, the afternoon games will be played at 2:00pm.

A total of 34 matches will be staged in the month-long tournament which will conclude with the final at the DIS on Sunday, February 9.

The entire Season 3 will be broadcast live on Zee Network in India. The syndicate broadcast partners around the world will be announced in the coming days.

The six DP World ILT20 franchises have retained T20 superstars like Andre Russell (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Sunil Narine (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Alex Hales (Desert Vipers), Sherfane Rutherford (Desert Vipers), David Warner (Dubai Capitals), Rovman Powell (Dubai Capitals), Chris Jordan (Gulf Giants), Shimron Hetmyer (Gulf Giants), Akeal Hossein (MI Emirates), Nicholas Pooran (MI Emirates), Adil Rashid (Sharjah Warriorz Wildcard Pick in Season 2) and Johnson Charles (Sharjah Warriorz).

Additionally, Jason Roy (Sharjah Warriorz), Fakhar Zaman (Desert Vipers), Shai Hope (Dubai Capitals), Lockie Ferguson (Desert Vipers), Roston Chase (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Matthew Wade (Sharjah Warriorz), Ibrahim Zadran (Gulf Giants) and Romario Shepherd (MI Emirates) will make their DP World ILT20 debuts in Season 3 and dazzle the crowds. The latest squad list is available here. Additional UAE players will be selected next week.

“We are set for a bigger and better edition of the DP World International League T20 as we unveil the schedule for Season 3 with the first ball to be bowled at our iconic Dubai International Stadium on Saturday, 11 January with the defending champions MI Emirates hosted by the Dubai Capitals in what would be a rematch of Season 2’s grand finale," said David White, CEO, DP World ILT20.

"Our six teams have gathered a line-up of world-class T20 stars besides the best of the UAE talent who will combine to provide rich entertainment to cricket fans during the 34-match tournament.

“The DP World ILT20 provides both spectators at the stadium and fans from around the world via our global broadcast partners Zee Network the opportunity to witness riveting cricketing action. In the coming days we would be launching Season 3 match tickets with special offers for both the diehards and fans while encouraging families to come in numbers especially during the weekends at our fan carnivals at the stadiums in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah."

DP World International League T20 – Season 3 match schedule:

Saturday, 11 January – Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates, Dubai – 6:00pm

Sunday, 12 January – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers, Abu Dhabi – 2:00pm

Sunday, 12 January – Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriorz, Dubai – 6:00pm

Monday, 13 January – MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

Tuesday, 14 January – Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers, Dubai – 6:30pm

Wednesday, 15 January – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriorz, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

Thursday, 16 January – Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates, Dubai – 6:30pm

Friday, 17 January – Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals, Sharjah – 6:30pm

Saturday, 18 January – Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai – 2:00pm

Saturday, 18 January – Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals, Sharjah – 6:00pm

Sunday, 19 January – Sharjah Warriorz vs MI Emirates, Sharjah – 2:00pm

Sunday, 19 January – Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai – 6:00pm

Monday, 20 January – Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers, Dubai – 6:30pm

Tuesday, 21 January – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

Wednesday, 22 January – Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriorz, Dubai – 6:30pm

Thursday, 23 January – Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants, Dubai – 6:30pm

Friday, 24 January – MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

Saturday, 25 January – Sharjah Warriorz vs Desert Vipers, Sharjah – 2:00pm

Saturday, 25 January – MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants, Abu Dhabi – 6:00pm

Sunday, 26 January – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals, Abu Dhabi – 2:00pm

Sunday, 26 January – Sharjah Warriorz vs Gulf Giants, Sharjah – 6:00pm

Monday, 27 January – MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm Tuesday, 28 January – Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriorz, Dubai – 6:30pm Wednesday, 29 January – Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants, Dubai – 6:30pm Thursday, 30 January – Sharjah Warriorz vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Sharjah – 6:30pm Friday, 31 January – Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates, Dubai – 6:30pm Saturday, 1 February – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants, Abu Dhabi – 6:00pm Sunday, 2 February – MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz, Abu Dhabi – 2:00pm Sunday, 2 February – Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai – 6:00pm Monday, 3 February – Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals, Sharjah – 6:00pm Wednesday, 5 February – Qualifier 1 – Seed 1 vs Seed 2, Dubai – 6:30pm Thursday, 6 February – Eliminator – Seed 3 vs Seed 4, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm Friday, 7 February – Qualifier 2 – Loser of Q1 vs Winner of Eliminator, Sharjah – 6:30pm Sunday, 9 February – Final – Winner of Q1 vs Winner of Q2, Dubai – 6:00pm Venues: Abu Dhabi – Zayed Cricket Stadium Dubai – Dubai International Stadium Sharjah – Sharjah Cricket Stadium