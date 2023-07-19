Major gains for Emirates Cricket Board at ICC's Annual Conference in South Africa

Mubashshir Usmani, Emirates Cricket Board's General Secretary

The recently concluded ICC Annual Conference in South Africa brought some major gains for the Emirates Cricket Board. The conference was staged in Durban last week with representation from ICC Full Members and Associate Members.

Mubashshir Usmani, Emirates Cricket Board’s General Secretary, was re-elected for a two-year term as part of a three-member Associate Member representation in the all-powerful ICC Chief Executive’s Committee.

Usmani received the highest number of votes from the Associate Member electorate.

The ECB sanctioned International League T20 also received a major boost when it received a green signal to continue with the terms of previous ICC sanctioning.

During the conference, the ICC approved regulations for new events wherein playing XI must include a minimum of seven local or associate players.

The revised regulations will not affect the ILT20 as the league had received ICC approval before this latest change in regulations.

The ILT20 Season 2 is firmly on track following the announcement of a star-studded Retention List by the six teams.

Players like Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shimron Hetmyer, Colin Munro, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Chris Lynn, Nicholas Pooran, James Vince and Tom Curran will feature in Season 2 which will begin in January next year.

The teams can sign new players until July 31, the list of new signings will be revealed in the coming days once the signing process is completed by all six franchises.

