Look: When 'biggest' cricket fan lands in world’s biggest stadium for biggest World Cup

Photo: AFP

Published: Thu 5 Oct 2023, 6:09 PM Last updated: Thu 5 Oct 2023, 6:11 PM

What happens when the “biggest” cricket fan lands in the world’s biggest stadium for the “biggest” World Cup? The results are for you to see. We are talking about former WWE wrestler The Great Khali attending the Captains' Day event on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The event was held on the eve of the opening match of the World Cup between England and New Zealand at the same venue.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has shared a promotional video in which The Great Khali makes a “big entry” with another fan. Goes without saying that the biggest fan needs everything big — from a flag to a paintbrush. The hilarious clip starts with the former WWE champion entering the stadium and clattering into the security checkpoint. "The Biggest Fan. The Biggest Stadium. The Biggest World Cup," reads the post.

In the next few seconds, The Great Khali is seen enjoying the game and blowing a trumpet. Towards the end, the former wrestler is raising the bat, much like a player does after scoring a century.

In another post, shared by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians on Instagram, the wrestler is sharing the frame with Indian captain Rohit Sharma. "Khali sir, front foot defence khelke ball duniya ke bahar maar do [Khali Sir, please defend the ball on the front foot and hit the ball out of Earth]," read the post.

A glance at the comment section reveals an absolute fun fest, with fans coming up with their own versions of "Khali Sir."

“Sir, if it rains, please hand your shirt to the staff to cover the ground),” wrote a person.

“Khali sir, please come to the stadium and make it jam-packed," wrote another fan under the ICC post.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma will lead hosts India, who are looking for their third World Cup after triumphs in 1983 and 2011. The last three editions of the World Cup have seen the hosts lifting the trophy – 2011 (India), 2015 (Australia) and 2019 (England).

Rohit was in stellar form in the 2019 ODI World Cup and ended the tournament as the leading run-scorer. In 9 appearances on English soil, Rohit aggregated 648 runs, including five centuries, maintaining an average of 81.

India, the semifinalists of the 2019 edition, will play their first game on October 8 against Australia.

ALSO READ: