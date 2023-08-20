In photos: UAE defeats New Zealand in mesmerising cricket match at Dubai International Stadium

Published: Sun 20 Aug 2023, 10:34 AM Last updated: Sun 20 Aug 2023, 10:47 AM

Captain Mohammad Waseem smashed a chancy half-century and led United Arab Emirates to an emphatic win over a scratchy New Zealand to level their Twenty20 series on Saturday.

There were several brilliant moments in the match that were captured by KT photographer Neeraj Murali. Take a look at how UAE romped to 144-3 for a seven-wicket win with more than three overs to spare, and one of the best victories in a T20 against a test-playing nation.

Take a look at some great moments from the first innings of the match:

New Zealand's Dane Cleaver dismissed by UAE's Ayan Afzal Khan during the secon T20I match at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

UAE's Ayan Afzal Khan in action while playing against New Zealand during the secon T20I match at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

UAE's Ayan Afzal Khan celebrates a wicket while playing against New Zealand during the secon T20I match at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

UAE's Mohammed Faraazuddin leaps to stop a ball while playing against New Zealand during the secon T20I match at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

New Zealand's James Neesham in action while playing against UAE during the second T20I match at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday

Here are some memorable moments from the second inning:

UAE's Muhammad Waseem and Asif Khan in action against New Zealand during the second T20I match at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday

UAE's Muhammad Waseem in action against New Zealand during the second T20I match at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday

New Zealand's Cole Edward McConchie signs autograph between overs during the second T20I against UAE at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday

A kid with UAE flag paint watches the action against New Zealand during the second T20I match at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday

UAE fans erupt in joy after it beat New Zealand during the second T20I match at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday

