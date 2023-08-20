In photos: UAE defeats New Zealand in mesmerising cricket match at Dubai International Stadium

Australian World Cup winner David Warner and Pakistan star Shaheen Shah Afridi will be in action in UAE's IPL-style franchise league
Captain Mohammad Waseem smashed a chancy half-century and led United Arab Emirates to an emphatic win over a scratchy New Zealand to level their Twenty20 series on Saturday.
There were several brilliant moments in the match that were captured by KT photographer Neeraj Murali. Take a look at how UAE romped to 144-3 for a seven-wicket win with more than three overs to spare, and one of the best victories in a T20 against a test-playing nation.
Take a look at some great moments from the first innings of the match:
Here are some memorable moments from the second inning:
ALSO READ:
