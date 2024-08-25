Kohli congratulates Dhawan on illustrious career following retirement

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan. — Reuters

Published: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 5:59 PM

Star India batter Virat Kohli on Sunday penned a heartwarming note for his former teammate Shikhar Dhawan, who announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket on Saturday.

Kohli, who formed a famed and fearsome top three with Rohit Sharma and Dhawan in ODI cricket during a better part of 2010s, lauded the left-hander for giving the country "countless memories" every since his fearless debut to the days of becoming a highly-dependable opener.

The 35-year-old also said that Dhawan's passion, sportsmanship and "trademark smile will be missed".

"Shikhar @SDhawan25 from your fearless debut to becoming one of India's most dependable openers, you've given us countless memories to cherish. Your passion for the game, your sportsmanship and your trademark smile will be missed, but your legacy lives on. Thank you for the memories, unforgettable performances and always leading with your heart. Wishing you the best in your next innings, off the field, Gabbar!," tweeted Kohli.

The Delhi player made his India debut against Australia in 2013 and his last international match was against Bangladesh in December 2022, both 50-overs matches, a format considered his strong suit.

"It's important to turn the page to move forward in life and that's why I am announcing my retirement from international and domestic cricket," the 38-year-old said in a video posted on his social media accounts.

"I've told myself 'don't feel sad that you won't play for India anymore, but feel happy that you played for the country'."

The left-hander smashed 24 international hundreds and particularly excelled in multi-team tournaments such as Champions Trophy, Asia Cup and the 2015 World Cup.

His 85-ball hundred against Australia in a 2013 test was the fastest by a debutant.