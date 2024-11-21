Kohler-Cadmore, Buttler bring thunderstorms to Abu Dhabi in successful run chase

Jos Buttler plays a hot. — Supplied photo

It was a batters show' on the opening night of Abu Dhabi T10 with the final encounter of the night between Chennai Brave Jaguars and Deccan Gladiators seeing 18 sixes being struck between the two teams.

In the end, the last year's runners up, Gladiators, emerged victorious with Jos Buttler and Tom Kohler-Cadmore striking a magical partnership in a high-scoring run chase.

Chasing 142, Buttler's unbeaten 62 run-innings in 24 balls set up his side for the win. With four fours and six sixes in his innings, the England batter, along with opener Tom Kohler-Cadmore (51 off 24 balls) took the attack to the opposition and kept themselves in sight of the target throughout the run chase. Gladiators won the match by seven wickets with three balls to spare.

Earlier, dynamic Chris Lynn and always dependable Rassie van der Dussen scored fiery half centuries to help Chennai Brave Jaguars post 142 on board in 10 overs. While the former scored an unbeaten 68 runs in 28 balls, the latter smashed 62 off 29. Morrisville Samp Army began their season with a close win against Bangla Tigers, despite a memorable innings from batter Dasun Shanaka. The right-handed hammered a 27-ball 62 on Thursday with six sixes and four fours in his innings. Shanaka's power-hitting, marked by glorious innovative shots, helped the Tigers post a solid total of 106/1 in 10 overs.

But the Tigers were unable to hold off Samp Army, and lost the match by six wickets, with Jack Taylor and Karim Janat stitching a crucial 43-run partnership to chase down the total with three balls to spare.