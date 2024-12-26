Khurram Shahzad rattles hosts early in Pakistan vs South Africa Test match

AFP File

Aiden Markram spearheaded South Africa's counterattack after Pakistan's pace unit rattled the hosts early on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test on Thursday.

At stumps, South Africa's scoreboard read 82/3, trailing Pakistan by 129 runs. Aiden Markram remained unbeaten on 47 off 67 balls, while skipper Temba Bavuma held steady at 4 off 23 deliveries.

Day 1 at SuperSport Park in Centurion saw 13 wickets fall, with both sides opting for all-out pace attacks. After dismissing Pakistan for 211, South Africa began their innings with momentum on their side.

Aiden Markram and Tony de Zorzi opened for the hosts, aiming to provide a solid start. While Markram appeared comfortable at the crease, de Zorzi struggled to find his rhythm. He managed to see off the first seven deliveries, but Khurram Shahzad produced a sharp in-swinger that breached de Zorzi's defences, uprooting the middle stump.

Markram countered effectively, punishing any deviation in line and length by dispatching loose deliveries to the boundary. However, South Africa's middle order faltered. Ryan Rickelton looked promising before edging a good-length delivery to Mohammad Rizwan, giving Shahzad his second wicket. Rizwan took a stunning diving catch to his left to dismiss the southpaw.

Tristan Stubbs, in excellent form recently, was unlucky as he was trapped lbw for 9 off 28 balls. A sharply turning delivery left him with little option to avoid being pinned in front of the stumps.

Markram and Bavuma steadied the innings, ensuring no further damage as South Africa ended the day three wickets down.