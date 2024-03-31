It's my duty to back captain Babar Azam, says deposed Shaheen Afridi

'The Australian batter also thinks 'there's no one better in India to have behind the stumps'
Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was stripped off Pakistan’s white ball captaincy, on Sunday proclaimed his full-fledged support to Babar Azam, who was handed back the leadership role ahead of the T20 World Cup in June.
Afridi led Pakistan in a solitary T20I series against New Zealand before the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to give back the T20I and ODI reins to Babar.
The elegant batter had stepped down from captaincy after the team failed to reach the knockout stages of last year’s 50-over World Cup. Shan Masood will continue as Pakistan Test captain.
"It was an absolute honour to captain the Pakistan National Cricket Team. I will always cherish the memories and the opportunity. As a team player, it is my duty to back our captain, Babar Azam,” Afridi said in a statement issued by the PCB.
The left-arm fast bowler said he will work closely with Babar to make Pakistan the best team around.
"I have played under his captaincy and have nothing but respect for him. I will try to help him on and off the field. We are all one. Our aim is the same, to help Pakistan become the best team in the world,” he added.
Babar said he will lean on Afridi to exploit his tactical understanding of the game.
“It was a pleasure to play under Shaheen’s leadership. He is still young and is improving as a player and as a leader every day. As a captain, I have always valued his input and I will keep consulting him for important decisions going forward," said Babar.
“We must take advantage of his strategic understanding of the game. Our joint aim is to make this team the best in the world.”
ALSO READ:
'The Australian batter also thinks 'there's no one better in India to have behind the stumps'
With the help of modern equipment, manicured golf courses and elite athletes the scores are getting lower and the game becoming even more captivating
A total of 40 highly-regarded broadcasters will deliver a cinematic experience of the $30.5 million Meydan extravaganza live to audiences across the globe
The league's two UAE franchises will now be called the Arabia Wolves and Mid East Falcons
The veteran Irish golfer says he performs best when his back is to the wall after he nails the 54-hole Hoag Classic
The UAE to host two events in Abu Dhabi next month at Al Ain and Saadiyat Beach Golf Club
The Dubai-based academy takes DP World Mobile Golf Studio to schools to showcase fun golf-based games and activities
Supported by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) the official feeder event to the Challenge Tour and DP World Tour hosted two events in the country