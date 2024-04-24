IPL 2024: Stoinis hopes to play in T20 World Cup after epic hundred

A former Emirati rally driver, Ben Sulayem was also cleared by the FIA ethics committee of influencing the results of the Saudi Arabian GP
Marcus Stoinis on Tuesday said he knew in advance about his omission from the Cricket Australia contract list, but will be keen to play the T20 World Cup in June.
The all-rounder, along with Ashton Agar, was left out of the new list of contracts for 2024-25 after 23 players were awarded deals by the country's cricket board last month.
"I've got a great relationship with the coach, me not getting a contract, I knew that long ago," Stoinis said after he hit a match-winning unbeaten 124 for Lucknow Super Giants against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.
"It's great to let the kids come in and get an opportunity, I'm happy to let them take my spot."
Up and coming fast bowler Xavier Bartlett was rewarded with a contract for the first time after playing just one T20 international and two ODI matches for Australia in February.
However Stoinis remains hopeful of going to the West Indies and the United States for T20's showpiece event starting June 1.
"But on the playing front, I'd like to play and contribute," said Stoinis after being named man of the match in his team's six-wicket victory over Chennai.
