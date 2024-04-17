IPL 2024: Powell trying to coax Narine out of retirement for World Cup

Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine. — AFP

Published: Wed 17 Apr 2024, 7:06 PM

West Indies skipper Rovman Powell said he is trying to persuade all-rounder Sunil Narine to come out of international retirement for the home T20 World Cup in June.

Narine, 35, announced his retirement from international cricket in 2023, four years after playing his last match for West Indies against India.

The spinner remains active in franchise cricket, evolving from a lower-order batter to a flamboyant opener, and his batting prowess was on full display for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.

Narine smashed 109 off 56 balls and claimed two wickets, including Powell's, but it was not enough to secure victory, with Jos Buttler leading Rajasthan Royals' successful chase of 224 with an unbeaten hundred.

"For the last 12 months, I've been whispering in his ears, but he's blocked out everyone," Powell said, adding that he had even asked senior players to try to get Narine to change his mind.

"Hopefully, before they select the team, they can crack his code."

Narine was cryptic in his response when asked if he would come out of retirement to play in the World Cup, where conditions are expected to be conducive for spinners.

"It is what it is, but let's see what the future holds," Narine said.

