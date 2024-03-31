IPL 2024: Lucknow speedster Mayank savours dream debut

Lucknow Super Giants' Mayank Yadav. — AFP

Rattling the batters with his express speed and walking away with the player of the match award after scripting Lucknow Super Giants' first win of the season, Mayank Yadav could not have dreamt of a better debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 21-year-old right-arm quick did not play a single match in the 2022 edition of the tournament and missed last year's IPL with a torn hamstring but gave a good account of himself on Saturday.

Chasing 200 for victory, Punjab Kings had raced to 102 for no loss in the 12th over when Mayank dismissed Englishman Jonny Bairstow to bring Lucknow back into the contest.

He finished with figures of 3-27 to script Lucknow's victory by 21 runs and cranked up the pace to hit the 155.8 kmph mark in his second over to jolt Punjab batters, who looked ill at ease against him.

"Mayank's was the story of the night," Lucknow captain Nicholas Pooran said after their home victory.

"It was an inspiring performance. Every person in the team is happy he got a chance and performed tonight. It was wonderful watching him from mid-off."

Delhi-born Yadav went to Lucknow for $24,000 last year but failed to turn up after an injury cost him the entire 2023 season.

Yadav came back from a 10-run first over to get Bairstow out with a short ball after the batsman miscued it to deep mid-wicket.

The 21-year-old got two more wickets to flatten the opposition chase.

"Plan was to not be under too much pressure and to bowl at the stumps and use the pace as much as possible," said Yadav.

"There was the thought to mix up the pace initially but the wicket helped and the skipper told me to bowl gas."

He said Bairstow's debut wicket was his "favourite".

