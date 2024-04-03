IPL 2024: KL Rahul all praise for India's new pace sensation Mayank Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants' Mayank Yadav celebrates a wicket. — AP

After registering two back-to-back victories, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul praised Mayank Yadav, who rattled Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) with his searing pace at Chinnaswamy on Tuesday

Rahul joked that he would rather enjoy 21-year-old's bowling from 20 yards behind the stumps than facing him with the bat in hand.

On the back of top performances from Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran and Mayank, LSG clinched a thumping 28-run victory at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday in the IPL.

Mayank set the speed gun on fire once again and this time he burned RCB with searing pace, clocking 156.7 kph, dismissing Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green.

The 21-year-old, in two consecutive matches, has turned it around for LSG.

A target of 182 looked chaseable, but an electric spell of pace bowling meant that LSG recorded a comfortable 28-run victory.

He repeatedly passed 150kph - and even hit 156.7 kph - to stun RCB batters, returning with figures of three for 14.

Rahul lauded the Delhi tearaway and said that one of Mayank's ball struck him really hard in the glove.

Mayank did not get a single chance with the LSG team for the past two seasons largely due to injuries.

"Yeah one ball hit me really hard but so happy to see Mayank bowl the way he's been bowling in the last couple of games. He's patiently waited for two seasons in the dugout, and missed out last year because of injury, unfortunately," Rahul said

"He understands that bowling 155 is not easy and in a young age, he's had a few injuries. He's really professional in looking after his body, it's really good to see and has a great temperament."

The Delhi pacer became the sixth bowler in IPL to take three-wicket hauls in two consecutive matches.

