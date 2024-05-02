IPL 2024: Hyderabad steal one-run win as Rajasthan falter

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Bhuvneshwar Kumar and his teammates celebrate after their win in the IPL match against Rajasthan Royals. — AFP

Sunrisers Hyderabad stole an unlikely one-run victory over table-toppers Rajasthan Royals in a tense Indian Premier League encounter on Thursday.

Needing two off the final ball, Rajasthan's Rovman Powell missed a full toss and was trapped in front of the wicket by India international Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The right-arm swing bowler, who finished with figures of 41-3, earlier undermined Rajasthan's innings by removing star England batter Jos Butler and captain Sanju Samson for nought in the first over in the first over the chase.

"I wasn't thinking much about the result in the last over," said Kumar.

"There was no discussion in the last over, was just focussed on the process."

After the early setbacks, young Indian batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rayan Parag scored counter-attacking half-centuries to rebuild the innings and Rajasthan seemed on course for a comfortable victory.

But Jaiswal (67 off 40 balls) and Parag (77 off 49) fell in quick succession to left-arm pacer T Natrajan, setting off a collapse.

Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins conceded only seven runs in a miserly penultimate to tilt the match in the home team's favour.

"Knowing the nature of the IPL, you never win the game until you actually win the game," said Samson.

"We have played some really close games this season, won a couple of them and lost this one. Credit to the SRH bowlers for the way they fought back," he added.

"The margin of errors is very less in the IPL. The game is never done till it is done. It was tough to bat against the new ball and when it got old, it became easier."

Samson was full of praise for the young duo of Jaiswal and Parag who resurrected the Royals' innings after he and Buttler got out for ducks in the first over.

"Credit to both youngsters (Jaiswal and Parag), myself and Jos (Buttler) got out in the powerplay, they played well and got us to that position," Samson Said.

In their innings, Rajasthan Royals made an uncharacteristically slow and shaky start with in-form opener Abhishek Sharma falling for 12 off 10 balls.

Anmolpreet Singh, who followed at number three, also failed to make an impact scoring a run-a-ball five.

But Australia international Travis Head and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy upped the pace with a partnership of 96 runs off 47 balls.

The duo were particularly harsh on wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who leaked 62 runs in his four overs.

Head's crucial knock of 57 off 44 balls finally ended when he chopped one onto his stumps as he tried to scoop pacer Avesh Khan.

South Africa's power hitter Heinrich Klaasen then joined Reddy who remained unbeaten on 76 off 42 balls to take Hyderabad past 200 for the fifth time this season.

"It was an amazing game. That's T20 cricket. Anything can happen, Bhuvi executed that last ball. You try to take some wickets in the middle. Natarajan is a good yorker bowler, fortunately we got some wickets," said SRH captain Cummins.

"We played some games here, thought 200 could have been chased down. He (Nitish Reddy) sums up the conditions pretty well, he's amazing, great in the field, gives some overs with the ball as well."

Brief scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by one run.

Sunrisers Hyderabad 201/3 in 20 overs (Nitish Kumar Reddy 76 not out, Travis Head 58, Heinrich Klaasen 42 not out; Avesh Khan 2/39, Sandeep Sharma 1/31)

Rajasthan Royals 200/7 in 20 overs (Riyan Parag 77, Yashasvi Jaiswal 67, Rovman Powell 27; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3/41, Pat Cummins 2/34, T Natarajan 2/35).

