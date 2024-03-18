IPL 2024: Du Plessis relishes return of his favourite batting partner Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore player Virat Kohli during a training session on Monday. — PTI

Published: Mon 18 Mar 2024, 7:25 PM

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis says Virat Kohli's infectious energy is the secret of the brilliant equation he shares with the Indian superstar who is all set to return to competitive cricket after a paternity break.

Kohli expressed happiness at his return to the RCB camp ahead of the Indian Premier League season starting on March 22.

The batting superstar has not played any competitive cricket since the two T20I matches of the three-match series against Afghanistan in January.

He missed the five-match Test series against England recently as his wife, filmstar Anushka Sharma, gave birth to a baby boy in London.

With the IPL just a few days away, the fans are now excited to see Kohli back on the cricketing field.

"It is really good to be back, firstly playing cricket. Also, exciting to come back to Bangalore for the start of the IPL season," Kohli said in a video released by RCB on their social media platforms.

"Similar emotions, similar feelings. I have not been off the media radar for two months, I have been into normalcy you can say. I am pretty happy to back, I hope all the fans are happy and excited as well."

Meanwhile, Du Plessis, who took over the team's captaincy after Kohli decided to step down at the end of the 2021 season, relishes the return of the prolific right-hander.

"It's unbelievable batting with him. He is one of the favourite guys I like to bat with. He brings out so much energy in me, like sometimes, I feel I am fist bumping my glove though his hand because he gets so passionate being out there in the middle," Du Plessis told Star Sports.

"It's really infectious the way he gives that energy,... how this guy is always on and how does he manage it...on the field while catching balls, we both are very competitive and make sure we get those good catches for the team," the stylish right-hander said.

He might not be the skipper anymore but Kohli's inputs and role in lifting the fielding unit's energy is also something that Du Plessis admires.

"He is really important to me in terms of field (placements) I think. He leads in so many things as far as a team is concerned but fielding is where he sets the tone and energy on the field," the former South African captain said.

Off the field, Du Plessis, called Kohli, "a terrible influence" on him.

"We both love food and we both really into our fashion that another things we spend a lot of time talking about. The way we dress the way we wear style of clothes, we will send each other pictures of outfits. He has been a terrible influence on me when it comes to watches but he got real passion for watches," he said.

"But with this so many things obviously now its family, he got a daughter and I got two daughters, he got a second child now as well."

Du Plessis also spoke about Glenn Maxwell and how the 'Big Show' has transformed into a more consistent performer for RCB during the past few seasons.

Maxwell scored 513 runs in the 2021 season, followed by 301 and 400 during the past two years. While looking at his numbers, one needs to factor in that he is a designated finisher of the team coming in at Nos 5 or 6.

"Certainly with Maxi, his time at RCB has been very fruitful for him in terms of IPL cricket. I think we never really saw the full potential of Glenn Maxwell before the IPL, he always had these little small amazing innings, but it was very in between, like it would be an amazing 80 or 90 but then there would be a few low scores," he said.

What stands out for Du Plessis is Maxwell's game against the spinners.

"But with RCB, I think he's really found consistency. The last two years he's been excellent and I can tell you, last year batting with him makes batting a lot easier for me because he's so destructive, especially against spinners.

"He's so powerful against spinners that you feel as the partner batting with him that you can go at the pace that you want to go."

