India's Shubman Gill won't take the field on day 4 due to injury

Batter hurt his right index finger while fielding on day 2 of the second Test against England

By PTI

India's Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the third day of the second Test cricket match between India and England . Photo: AFP
Published: Mon 5 Feb 2024, 8:45 AM

Last updated: Mon 5 Feb 2024, 8:47 AM

Indian batter Shubman Gill won't take the field on Monday after hurting his right index finger on the second day of the second Test against England.

The 24-year-old, who was the top-scorer for India with a 147-ball 104 in the second innings, suffered the injury while fielding in the final session on Saturday.

"Shubman Gill hurt his right index finger while fielding on Day 2. He won't be taking the field today," Indian team management said in a statement.

A vital member in the slip cordon, Gill had taken four catches during England's first innings.

In his absence, Sarfaraz Khan is on the field on day 4.

England were 67 for one while chasing a target of 399 at the end of day 3.

