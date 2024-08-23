India's Shah leading candidate to succeed Barclay as International Cricket Council chief

Mikhail Pinto wins Gross Division with a bogey-free round over the Fire Course
Jay Shah, the current secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has emerged as the leading candidate to succeed Greg Barclay as the International Cricket Council (ICC) chair.
The BCCI is confident that Shah will be elected unopposed, given the widespread support he has received from various cricket boards, which have expressed their desire for him to lead the global cricket body, a top source from the board has confirmed.
The ICC is headquartered in Dubai.
To secure his nomination, the ICC requires a proposer and a seconder. Reports indicate that England and Australia are likely to back Shah's candidacy, further solidifying his bid for the top position.
According to ICC rules, each of the 16 current ICC directors must submit their nominations by August 27 to be considered for the chairmanship.
Greg Barclay, who is eligible to serve a third term of two years, has announced his decision not to seek re-election, paving the way for Shah's potential ascension.
If Shah succeeds, he will become the youngest-ever ICC chief at the age of 36. His election would also make him the latest in a line of prominent Indians who have held the prestigious position, following in the footsteps of Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N. Srinivasan, and Shashank Manohar.
Currently, Jay Shah serves as the BCCI-appointed ICC director and chairs the ICC's Finance and Commercial Affairs sub-committee, one of the most influential bodies within the ICC. His leadership in these roles, coupled with the strong backing from international cricket boards, places him in a favourable position to guide the ICC in the coming years.
Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) rubbished reports of next year's ICC Champions Trophy being rescheduled.
Ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 which will be held in Pakistan, PCB has directed the renovation of the National Stadium in Karachi, Rawalpindi International Cricket Stadium and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at the cost of Rs12.8 billion, according to Geo News.
