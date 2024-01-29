India's Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul to miss second Test against England

India's KL Rahul(R) and teammate Ravindra Jadeja run between the wickets during second day of the first Test cricket match between India and England. Photo: AFP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced that Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul have been ruled out of the second Test match against England due to injuries.

The second Test match will start on February 02 in Vizag. India lost the first Test by 28 runs in Hyderabad on Sunday.

"Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury during play on Day 4 of the first Test in Hyderabad. Rahul complained of right quadriceps pain. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring the progress of the duo," the BCCI said in a release.

Meanwhile, the Men's Selection Committee have added Sarfaraz Khan, Sourabh Kumar and Washington Sundar to India's squad. This was the maiden call for Sarfaraz in the Test squad.

On the other hand, Saransh Jain has been named as a replacement for Washington Sundar in the India A squad for the third and final multi-day game against England Lions starting February 1, 2024, in Ahmedabad.

Avesh Khan will continue to travel with his Ranji Trophy team, Madhya Pradesh and will join the Test squad if required.

After losing the first Test match, Team India are set to play the second match of the series on February 2 in Vizag.

India's updated Squad for 2nd Test vs England: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar.

