India's Arshdeep Singh named ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024

India's Arshdeep Singh. Photo: AFP

India's leading T20I wicket-taker, Arshdeep Singh has been crowned ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to X to announce that Arshdeep has bagged the award after fending off competition from Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza, Australia's Travis Head and Pakistan's Babar Azam.

Arshdeep was the leading Indian wicket-taker in T20 Internationals in 2024, taking 36 wickets in just 18 games. He played a huge part in India's journey to the title at the T20 World Cup 2024 in the Caribbean and the USA back in June 2024.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The left-arm pace gun starred as India ended their ICC trophy hiatus with a victory in the T20 World Cup 2024. Following India's triumph, Arshdeep has gone on to cement his reputation as one of the leading powerplay and death bowling specialists in the format.

The 25-year-old has long been tipped for the top, especially after his groundbreaking display in the marquee event. The Indian team has put a great deal of faith in his ability since making his full international debut in 2022.