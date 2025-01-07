Indian legend Yuvraj Singh in Dubai to promote tennis ball tournament

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh signs a bat during an event in Dubai. — Supplied photo

Indian cricket legend Yuvraj Singh was in Dubai on Monday to promote the Tennis Ball Cricket Premier League's inaugural T10 tournament (May 26-June 5) featuring eight franchise teams.

The tournament, which will be exclusively broadcast on Sony Sports Network, promises to bring the excitement of tennis ball cricket to millions of viewers globally.

The venue for the event will be announced soon, organisers said.

"I am thrilled to be part of this historic moment in cricket. I remember earning Rs 50 (Dh2.14) as a kid after hitting five sixes in an over playing tennis ball cricket,” said tournament ambassador Yuvraj, while speaking about the league’s ‘phenomenal potential’ at the kickoff event in Dubai.

The professional tennis ball cricket league will showcase franchises representing key Indian cities: Mumbai Mavericks, Delhi Dynamos, Bangalore Blasters, Kolkata Kings, Chandigarh Champions, Hyderabad Hunters, Ahmedabad Avengers, and Chennai Challengers.

The tournament structure includes 31 league matches followed by four playoff games, bringing the excitement of professional tennis ball cricket to a global stage.

In a comprehensive talent search initiative, TBCPL 10 will conduct trials across 50 cities in India, including major centers in North, East, and Central zones, ensuring representation from every corner of the country.

“TBCPL 10 is the first tournament to bring professional tennis ball cricket talents from so many Indian cities simultaneously," Yuvraj said. "Now, we're elevating this format to a professional level across multiple cities. It's a dream come true for many aspiring cricketers who will now have a platform to showcase their talent." The league will conduct its inaugural player auction on May 5-6, where the eight franchises will build their teams from the pool of talented players selected through the nationwide trials. Yuvraj's role as the brand ambassador will be significant for the league. The World Cup-winning all-rounder, known for his explosive batting and match-winning performances, brings his vast experience and passion for cricket development to TBCPL 10.