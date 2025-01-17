Indian cricketers to curb family time on tour after Australia defeat

Photo: Reuters

India's cricket board has capped the amount of time players can spend with their families on tour after a string of Test defeats including a 3-1 drubbing in Australia this month.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued new policies Thursday for the senior men's team detailing guidelines to "promote discipline, unity and a positive team environment".

As part of the new guidelines, families will be allowed to stay with the players for a maximum of two weeks during overseas tours of 45 days or more.

The guidelines, seen by AFP on Friday, also makes participation in domestic cricket "mandatory to be eligible for selection in the national team".

Non-compliance could result in disciplinary action including fines and a ban on participating in the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL), Indian broadcaster NDTV reported.

The new rules come on the heels of sharp criticism of the board, which critics have accused of allowing a "star culture" to thrive.

"The cricket board needs to stop acting like admirers and put their foot down," retired Indian batting great Sunil Gavaskar told news channel India Today earlier this month after the Australia tour.

Top players, including captain Rohit Sharma and star batsman Virat Kohli, have not played in the domestic circuit in years.

Both have come under fire for failing to deliver wins in recent bilateral series.

Rohit, who missed the only India win in Australia because of the birth of his second child, managed 31 runs in three matches.