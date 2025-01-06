India would have lost 5-0 to Australia without Bumrah, says Harbhajan

India's Jasprit Bumrah reacts as he walks past the trophy. — AFP

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh believes that if star quick Jasprit Bumrah had not taken part in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India would have suffered a 5-0 series defeat instead of a 3-1 humbling by Australia.

In 45 days of riveting cricket, Bumrah was one of the stars who led the fight against the WTC champions and haunted Australian stars across the five matches.

Bumrah was easily the best bowler in the series and etched his name into history books by shattering one record after another.

He was the mastermind behind India's record-shattering 295-run victory in the series opener in Perth. Bumrah continued to wreak havoc in the rest of the matches to end the series as the leading wicket-taker with 32 scalps at an astonishing average of 13.06.

Bumrah's efforts were recognised at the end, and he was crowned the Player of the Series for his scintillating performance.

Despite India's series loss, Bumrah garnered praise across the globe, and even Travis Head admitted that it was the best "individual performance" that he had seen since he started playing the format.

Harbhajan praised Bumrah and said that if the "national treasure" wasn't a part of the team, India would have lost the series 5-0.

"If Jasprit Bumrah wasn't in this tour, the series would have ended 5-0. Jassi saved India in Perth. After Adelaide, he saved India in the rest of the matches. If he wasn't in the series, India would have lost by either 5-0 or 4-0," Harbhajan Singh said on his YouTube channel. Bumah could not bowl in Australia's second innings in the fifth Test at Sydney due to a back spasm as the Aussies went on to win the match by six wickets and clinch the series. ALSO READ: Injured Bumrah frustrated after missing final day, says India will benefit from Australia defeat 'Avoid confrontations on the field': De Villiers' advice for Kohli amid form struggles