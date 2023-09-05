India-Pakistan World Cup match: Would you pay Rs5.7 million for 1 ticket?

PTI

Published: Tue 5 Sep 2023, 11:57 AM Last updated: Tue 5 Sep 2023, 11:59 AM

A cricket match between India and Pakistan is always a blockbuster — and for these two teams, there's no bigger platform than the ICC Cricket World Cup. The two Asian powerhouses will lock horns in a high-voltage match on Saturday, October 14, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Still looking for tickets? There's nothing left in the primary market; it was a complete sellout during the two rounds of ticket sales on August 29 and September 3.

Tickets, however, are still available on online sports platforms — the secondary market — such as Viagogo.

To fans' shock, prices on these platforms have skyrocketed to unimaginable levels in the past few days. For example, a seat in South Premium West 2 is listed at an astonishing Rs 1,815,558 on Viagogo.

On the upper tier, which is believed to offer one of the best views of the matches, only two tickets are available at the moment, and a seat costs a whopping Rs 5,762,676.

A ticket in section P4, row S, is priced at Rs 86,773, and they are all selling fast.

Similarly, in section M4, the price of one ticket stands at Rs 86,862.

Irked cricket fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their disappointment.

Tagging Jay Shah, Secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), a fan wrote, "World Cup tickets for India vs Pakistan tickets range from 65,000 to 4.5 lakh 'per ticket' on the Viagogo website! Daylight Robbery from these Corporates!"

A fan wrote: “Finally after waiting for a long time in the Bookmyshow queue...Got 2 tickets for Ind vs Pak in Ahmedabad. Might sell if the price is right. Otherwise, I am willing to see the match live in the stadium.” A screenshot shows the price of two tickets is Rs 4,378.

Some of them are also willing to sell their tickets on social media.

India and Pakistan will square off in the Asia Cup Super Four round on September 13. The two teams faced each other on Saturday when rain played spoilsport and the game ended in no result. Batting first, India managed to score 266 in 48.5 hours against what was a brilliant display of fast bowling by Shaheen Afreed, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah.

After the first innings, rain stopped play and then the covers never came off. The match ended without a single ball bowled for the Pakistani innings.

ALSO READ: