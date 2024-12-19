India: Iconic Wankhede Stadium to celebrate 50th anniversary next year

The Wankhede Stadium. Photo: File

The iconic Wankhede Stadium is set to commemorate its 50th anniversary next month.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is set to host grand celebrations and the festivities will get underway on January 12, 2025, culminating in a grand spectacle on January 19, 2025, at the historic stadium.

The grand show on January 19 will witness an unparalleled gathering of Mumbai's domestic and international cricket legends — past and present. The event will also feature mesmerising performances by renowned artists Avadhoot Gupte and Ajay-Atul, capped by a breath-taking laser show.

A commemorative postal stamp and coffee table book will be released on January 19, honouring Wankhede Stadium's rich legacy, which has been graced by cricketing legends such as Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, among other such decorated stalwarts.

Built-in 1974, Wankhede Stadium stands as one of the world's most iconic cricketing venues, having witnessed monumental moments in cricket history. From Sachin Tendulkar's final international match in 2013 to India's historic 2011 ODI World Cup triumph, the stadium has been home to countless memories.