India head to Gabba Test troubled by Rohit form

Indian captain Rohit Sharma looks dejected after the team's defeat to Australia in the second Test at Adelaide. — AFP

A chastened India head to Brisbane beset by worries over the form of captain Rohit Sharma and the fitness of strike bowler Jasprit Bumrah, while resurgent Australia look to keep the momentum in the third Test starting on Saturday.

After missing India's big win in the first Test in Perth to be with his newborn son, opener Rohit dropped down the order at the Adelaide Oval where he managed just nine runs as the tourists crashed to a 10-wicket defeat inside three days.

The resumption of Rohit's run of low scores provided more ammunition for his critics, who contend that the 37-year-old is now dead weight in the team.

His former teammates are also alarmed, saying his form is affecting his captaincy following criticism of India's tactics in Adelaide.

Where Rohit fits into the Indian batting order -- or whether he fits in at all -- will continue to stoke debate in the subcontinent if the skipper fails again at the Gabba.

Though Rohit was hardly alone in struggling against the pink ball in Adelaide, his failures shone a kinder light on Bumrah's captaincy in the series opener.

Bumrah took four wickets in Adelaide but a chill went through the India camp when he went down to the turf grabbing at his inner thigh when bowling his 20th over.

Bowling coach Morne Morkel said Bumrah had suffered cramp and was otherwise completely fine but the paceman did not bowl at training until a half-hour nets session on Thursday.

Ricky Ponting said India would need something special if Bumrah missed the test.

"Bumrah's that big for India, I don't think they can win without him," the former Australia captain told local broadcaster Seven Network.

India made a raft of changes for Adelaide and may make another one following Harshit Rana's expensive, wicketless second Test.

Five-Test paceman Akash Deep may be in line for a recall, while selectors could also opt for Ravindra Jadeja in place of spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who took one wicket in Adelaide.

Australia have their own selection headache in whether to retain pacer Scott Boland after his successful return with the pink ball or bring back Josh Hazlewood after his recovery from a side injury.