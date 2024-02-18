India crush England by 434 runs to go 2-1 up in series

FirstPoint’s Macaulay impressed with the quality of the players who competed in the Abu Dhabi event
India set England a huge target and then skittled the tourists out for 122 to romp to a 434-run victory in the third Test and go 2-1 up in the five-match series on Sunday.
India had been in the box seat since grabbing a handy first-innings lead of 126 and they never took their foot off the pedal at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.
Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed an unbeaten 214, Shubman Gill made 91 and debutant Sarfaraz Khan struck his second fifty of the match before India declared their second innings on 430-4.
Jaiswal equalled Wasim Akram's record of hitting 12 sixes in a Test innings and it followed his 209 in the second Test in Visakhapatnam.
Chasing a record 557 for victory, England slumped to 50-7 with Ravindra Jadeja (5-41) wrecking their middle order.
Once Kuldeep Yadav dismissed England captain Ben Stokes lbw for 15, the match was effectively over.
Mark Wood made a quickfire 33 before being the last England batter dismissed.
The fourth Test, scheduled in Ranchi, begins on Friday.
