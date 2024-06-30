India beat South Africa in thriller to win T20 World Cup title

India's captain Rohit Sharma and his teammates celebrate with the trophy. — AFP

Published: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 12:13 AM Last updated: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 12:15 AM

India beat South Africa in a last-over thriller to clinch the 2024 T20 World Cup title with a seven-run win in the final on Saturday.

Led by the brilliant Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, Indian bowlers defended 177 in Bridgetown after Virat Kohli's fighting 76 off 59 balls.

Chasing 177, South Africa were in the drivers seat at 151 for four in 16 overs with Heinrich Klaasen (52 off 27 balls) and David Miller (21 off 17 balls) in the middle as the Proteas needed just 26 runs off 24 balls.

But Pandya (3-0-20-3) brought India back into the contest by removing Klaasen in the first ball of the next over.

Then Bumrah (4-0-18-2), who was named player-of-the-tournament, bowled a superb over which was followed by a terrific penultimate over of the innings from Arshdeep Singh (4-0-20-2).

With South Africa needing 16 off the final over, Pandya took the ball and got the important wicket of Miller in the first ball when Suryakumar Yadav took a stunning catch in the long-on boundary.

Pandya then held his nerve in the dramatic final over to restrict South Africa to 169 for eight as India finally ended their 11-year wait for an ICC trophy.

This was India's second T20 World Cup title, having won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007.

India's previous win in an ICC event came in 2013 when they won the Champions Trophy in England.

The victory also gave a fitting farewell to outgoing coach Rahul Dravid, who finally tasted success in an ICC tournament final, having lost the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup title deciders to Australia last year.

It was heartbreak for South Africa whose wait for a first World Cup trophy continues.

Klaasen was magnificent against pace and spin on Saturday, but his efforts went in vain as Indian bowlers pulled off victory from the jaws of defeat.

Earlier, Kohli scored a fighting half-century (76 off 59 balls, 6 fours, 2 sixes) as India overcame early setbacks to post 176 for seven.

India, after winning the toss and electing to bat, were reduced to 34 for three in the fifth over as skipper Rohit Sharma (9), Rishabh Pant (0) and Suryakumar (3) fell early.

But Kohli and Axar Patel (47 off 31 balls) revived India's hopes with their fine partnership as Shivam Dube (27 off 16 balls) also produced a crucial cameo.

For South Africa, Keshav Maharaj (3-0-23-2) and Anrich Nortje (4-0-26-2) took two wickets each.