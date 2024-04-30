India announce squad for T20 World Cup

Top seed Jannik Sinner brushes aside fellow-Italian Lorenzo Sonego, while sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas falls to Brazilian qualifier Thiago Monteiro
India's selectors picked the 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, which will be hosted in the West Indies and USA.
Hardik Pandya, who has been struggling as Mumbai Indians captain in the ongoing IPL, has been named the vice-captain in the team which will be led by Rohit Sharma.
India will begin their World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.
Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.
Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan
