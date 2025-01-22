ILT20: Pakistan stars Zaman, Amir shine as Desert Vipers beat Sharjah Warriorz

Mohammad Amir of Desert Vipers celebrates the wicket of Johnson Charles of Sharjah Warriorz. — Supplied photo

The Desert Vipers got back to winning ways at Season 3 of the ILT20 as they put up a scintillating performance to outclass the Sharjah Warriorz and clinch a massive 10-wicket victory at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.

The Desert Vipers rode on Fakhar Zaman’s unbeaten 71 off 39 balls and Mohammad Amir’s four-wicket haul to cruise to an emphatic win that consolidated their position atop the standings.

Having restricted Sharjah to 91 all out, Desert Vipers wasted no time in their chase as Alex Hales (23 not out off 21 balls) got them off to a flyer with a flurry of boundaries. Zaman joined in on the action with some clean hitting as he dismantled the Sharjah attack with magnificent stroke-play as the Vipers reached home in just 10 overs.

Earlier, the Desert Vipers won the toss and chose to bowl. That proved to be a brilliant decision as Amir weaved his magic with the new ball. The Pakistani pacer needed just four deliveries to make his intentions clear as Johnson Charles flicked it off his pads straight to Dan Lawrence along the ropes at deep backward square. Amir would pick up two wickets in his first over as he sent Avishka Fernando back to the pavilion too.

Amir came back to haunt the Sharjah Warriorz batting line-up as he made full use of the pitch. A slightly shorter delivery undid Rohan Mustafa, who tried to flick it away on the leg side, but only got a leading edge and Sam Curran took a simple catch.

Amir finished with an impressive 4/24, which is the best bowling performance in the Desert Vipers’ history. Wanindu Hasaranga also claimed a piece of history as his 3/10 was the most economical four-over spell in ILT20.

“As a new-ball bowler, you try to swing the ball. I believe you have to bowl according to the wicket and hit the right areas," said Amir.

"You need to adapt as quickly as you can to conditions, as a bowler. We have got a great bowling unit.” Brief scores: Desert Vipers beat Sharjah Warriorz by 10 wickets Sharjah Warriorz 91/10 in 19.1 overs (Jason Roy 30 not out, Harmeet Singh 11, Mohammad Amir 4 for 24, Wanindu Hasaranga 3 for 10, Sam Curran 2 for 14) Desert Vipers 95/0 in 10 overs (Fakhar Zaman 71 not out, Alex Hales 23 not out)

Player of the match: Mohammad Amir