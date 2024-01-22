ILT20: MI Emirates beat Gulf Giants by 18 runs

New Zealander says the game needs backing from the media to help it grow
Late innings’ fireworks by Nicholas Pooran and Tim David helped the MI Emirates convert a lukewarm start into a comfortable 18-run victory against reigning champions Gulf Giants in the fourth match of the ongoing ILT20 at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.
Moving at a run-a-ball for his first 17 deliveries, Pooran smashed three fours and four sixes to score 51 runs in 18 deliveries.
While David hammered 41 runs in the death overs to set the Gulf Giants a formidable target of 180 runs to win.
In response, the Gulf Giants’ run chase began with a promising start anchored by James Vince’s half century.
James Overton’s 41 off 18 balls studded with five sixes gave his team a much-needed injection, however a clinical performance by the MI Emirates’ bowling unit led by Fazalhaq Farooqi, restricted the Giants to 161 for 9.
Farooqi was the pick of the bowling with figures of 4 for 25.
Elated by his team's victory, Pooran said, “We were ready with the result, and happy that the guys responded to the challenge. With wickets in hand, you can always go big in the last 5-6 overs.”
Meanwhile Player of the Match, David expressed his delight in contributing to the team’s victory.
“It is nice to make any contribution for the side. The boys laid the platform, and I just took it on. It's about finding a method that is going to work for you in that game, take that risk and see what happens,” David said.
Gulf Giants skipper Vince conceded that his side could have come up with a better effort.
“We never quite got ahead in the game, their finish with the bat was superb. I think we got bogged down before I got out and that was a key moment in the game. We will have a quick debrief ahead of the next game and see where we can improve,” he said.
Brief Scores
MI Emirates beat Gulf Giants by 18 runs.
MI Emirates 179 for 5 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 51, Tim David 41, Andre Fletcher 28; Chris Jordan 2 for 48, Mujeeb ur Rehman 1 for 23)
Gulf Giants 161 for 9 in 20 overs (James Vince 52, James Overton 41, Usman Khan 22; Fazalhaq Farooqi 4 for 25, Trent Boult 2 for 39)
