ILT20: It's lovely to share the dressing room with Warner, says Chameera

Norway’s Tor Haugerud has lent his services to golf at Emirates Golf Club and Jumeirah Golf Estates for over ten years and says he will keep coming back
Dubai Capitals’ bowler Dushmantha Chameera picked up four wickets in the DP World ILT20 clash against Sharjah Warriors, but it was not enough to counter the batting prowess of Johnson Charles, who helped his team chase down the target of 170 in a closely fought encounter at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday, January 22.
But the Sri Lankan bowler said it was a great experience to share the dressing room with Australian World Cup legend David Warner.
"It is a very good experience sharing the dressing room with players like David Warner. He has played in all the major leagues around the world, so it's a good experience for me. All the senior players have a lot of experience so I am enjoying my time with this team," he said.
The Capitals will host the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in their next clash on Thursday, with the hope of adding more points to their name on the points table.
Norway’s Tor Haugerud has lent his services to golf at Emirates Golf Club and Jumeirah Golf Estates for over ten years and says he will keep coming back
The championship will be hosted at Dubai World Trade Centre and will feature a prize pool of $4 million
Veteran lensman who has captured images from every HERO Desert Classic since 1989 names Rory McIlroy's first win in 2009 and Ernie Els’ epic shot in 2002 as his favourite moments
Big day for me and for the others with all to play for in the HERO Dubai Desert Classic
Northern Irishman shoots a career-best equalling 63 to tie for second with Dubai-based Meronk heading into Sunday's final round
French race delivers Silver Lady to deny stable companion and favourite English Rose in feature race at Meydan's Dubai World Cup Carnival meeting
The spirited Italian will be playing on the G4D Tour alongside the Ras Al Khaimah Championship on the DP World Tour
The 21-year-old from Kyiv beat Russian Elina Avanesyan to reach the fourth round of a major for the second time