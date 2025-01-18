ILT20: Fernando's record-breaking knock powers Sharjah Warriorz to victory

Avishka Fernando plays a shot. — Supplied photo

Avishka Fernando electrified the Sharjah Cricket Stadium with a blistering innings, leading the Sharjah Warriorz to a record-breaking chase in ILT20 history.

Chasing 202 against the Dubai Capitals, Fernando smashed an extraordinary 81 runs off just 27 balls, reaching his half-century in a record-breaking 16 balls—the fastest in the tournament's history.

Fernando’s innings, featuring eight massive sixes and six fours, ensured the Warriorz scaled the target in 18.1 overs with five wickets in hand.

Earlier in the evening, Shai Hope played a pivotal role for the Capitals, compiling 83 runs to help his team post a challenging 201/5.

Facing a steep target, Johnson Charles ensured the Sharjah Warriorz stayed on track in the first few overs. Supported by Jason Roy on one end, Charles took on the Capitals’ attack, carving three fours and three sixes on the way to 37 runs in 19 balls. His onslaught was halted in the final over of the powerplay, dismissed by Olly Stone to leave the Warriorz at 56/1.

Dushmantha Chameera then broke through with the wicket of Jason Roy in the seventh over for 26 runs. Coming in at number three, Avishka Fernando came to life in the ninth over tearing into Gulbadin Naib for a six and two fours in consecutive deliveries.

UAE’s Rohan Mustafa also chipped in with 17 runs and vital boundaries until he was Chameera’s second wicket of the night bringing the score to 132/3 in 12.1 overs.

Fernando showcased sheer dominance as he shattered the ILT20 record for the fastest half-century, racing to the milestone in just 16 balls. (The previous record, set by Desert Vipers’ Azam Khan, stood at 18 balls.)

Fernando then struck three consecutive sixes against Gulbadin Naib in a 27-run over, also marking the most runs conceded in an over in ILT20 history. Fernando’s assault finally subsided when Obed McCoy scalped him, caught behind in the 16th over.

Luke Wells remained composed to put up 31 runs in 17 balls to help the Warriorz sail home comfortably.

Player of the Match Fernando: "I wanted to play my natural game, and I thank God for how things turned out. The wicket was great to bat on, and when they scored 200, I knew I had to play positively. It came naturally, and I'm grateful for that. I didn’t realize I had broken the record for the fastest fifty, but I’m happy with the performance." Dubai Capitals captain Sikandar Raza said: “I thought it was a very good total. You don’t usually see 202 in Sharjah, so I was pretty confident it was a strong score, and we should have been able to win the game." Brief scores Sharjah Warriorz beat Dubai Capitals by five wickets Dubai Capitals 201/5 in 20 overs (Shai Hope 83 not out, Rovman Powell 28, Sikandar Raza 27, Tim Southee 2 for 35, Karim Janat 1 for 24, Adil Rashid 1 for 36) Sharjah Warriorz 202/5 in 18.1 overs (Avishka Fernando 81, Johnson Charles 37, Luke Wells 31 not out, Dushmantha Chameera 3 for 30, Obed McCoy 1 for 30) Player of the Match: Avishka Fernando